Kansas City Art Institute Receives $10 Million Donation
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ The Kansas City Art Institute announced today a $10 million gift to build a state-of-the-art student residence hall on campus. "Today surely marks the beginning of a significant new chapter in the 132-year history of the Kansas City Art Institute," said Tony Jones, The Nerman Family President of KCAI.
