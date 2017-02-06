Kansas Attorney Accused of Murdering Her Father and His Girlfriend
Summary : A Kansas attorney has been accused of shooting her father and his girlfriend and then forging the DNR order for her father to end his life in order to get his money. Missouri prepares for one of the strangest double murder cases in state history, perhaps in the country.
