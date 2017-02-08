Jodie Esquibel vs. DeAnna Bennett, Two Other Bouts Announced for Invicta FC 22
Jodie Esquibel will square off with DeAnna Bennett in a strawweight contest at Invicta Fighting Championships 22 . The promotion confirmed the pairing on Wednesday along with two other bouts for the March 25 event: Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir vs. Mallory Martin at strawweight and Kal Holliday vs. Miranda Maverick at 115 pounds.
