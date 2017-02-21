Jefferson City man charged with attempting to aid terrorists
A Jefferson City man has been charged in federal court for his role in making preparations to launch a terrorist attack with persons he believed were members of ISIS, but who were actually undercover law enforcement agents. Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 25, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Kansas City, with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
