Insurers shrink from exchanges as lawmakers mull changes
It wasn't pretty, but the Clear Falls Knights grinded out a close, low-scoring game, overcoming a stout Clear Lake Falcon 2-3 zone, to win, 26-19, Tuesday at Clear Falls high school. While in the midst of a very troubling time for many in America, I participated in the annual parade celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 29
|Nottheone
|329
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|38
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Jan 27
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Jan 27
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 26
|Kimkali25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC