Hearing granted for KC man who claims...

Hearing granted for KC man who claims innocence

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

A Kansas City man who says he's wrongly imprisoned for a 1996 double murder will get to argue his case in court. Jackson County Judge Sandra Midkiff granted an appeal hearing Tuesday morning for Ricky Kidd that is scheduled to begin on July 17. Kidd says his former public defender failed to investigate evidence that he says proves his innocence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,851
gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11) 10 hr aprilmassey 32
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) 12 hr KCresident 51
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 13 hr Nottheone 333
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Mon Jeremy 7
Swingers (Jul '09) Feb 18 Cool for you 39
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Feb 18 Flowersandsun 136
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC