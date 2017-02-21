Hearing granted for KC man who claims innocence
A Kansas City man who says he's wrongly imprisoned for a 1996 double murder will get to argue his case in court. Jackson County Judge Sandra Midkiff granted an appeal hearing Tuesday morning for Ricky Kidd that is scheduled to begin on July 17. Kidd says his former public defender failed to investigate evidence that he says proves his innocence.
