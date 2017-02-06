Harry Truman Still Casts A Long Shadow in Independence, Missouri
And Independence, Missouri, is synonymous with our 33rd President, Harry S. Truman. He always called it "the best town in the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|18 min
|Mari
|134
|CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|Phartrick Boobarian
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11)
|17 hr
|Phart Crime
|61
|KC man, 24, charged in February rape of 15-year... (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|Phart With Kids
|57
|mike lampson
|Sun
|Sam the butcher
|4
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Sat
|k4yla
|43
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC