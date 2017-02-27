Gov't Mule's "Come What May" tour coming in May

Gov't Mule , the group fronted by ex- Allman Brother Band guitarist Warren Haynes , has announced dates for a brief U.S. spring trek dubbed the Come What May tour. The outing gets underway with a May 17 concert that part of the New York City's 2017 Central Park SummerStage series and is mapped out through a May 28 appearance at the 2017 DelFest in Cumberland, Maryland.

