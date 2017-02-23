Former KC woman who stole more than $400K from Missouri Lottery winner sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. A former Kansas City woman who stole more than $400,000 from a Missouri Lottery winner has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|9 hr
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Feb 21
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Nottheone
|333
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Jeremy
|7
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|Cool for you
|39
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC