For more on story.
Their new budget indicates county commissioners expect to spend more on legal services in 2017 than originally anticipated. Action taken at Monday's meeting could be an indication why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Landmark.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Phart Crime
|61
|KC man, 24, charged in February rape of 15-year... (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Phart With Kids
|57
|mike lampson
|20 hr
|Sam the butcher
|4
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Sat
|k4yla
|43
|J and B roofing and windows:(
|Sat
|MADD
|1
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Feb 3
|New2heer
|40
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC