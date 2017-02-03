Ferguson to pay $3M for naked, unarmed man's stun gun death
Opponents of President Donald Trump's travel ban are taking their fight to the courtroom in legal battles playing out across the U.S. Judges are hearing challenges in Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Virginia,... Opponents of President Donald Trump's travel ban are taking their fight to the courtroom in legal battles playing out across the U.S. Judges are hearing challenges in Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Virginia, Washington and elsewhere A California sex offender has been sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six month span in Orange County A California sex offender has been sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six month span in Orange County Betsy DeVos has cleared a major hurdle in the Senate to become the next education secretary despite vigorous opposition from Democrats Ferguson, Missouri, has dropped its appeal ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|New2heer
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 29
|Nottheone
|329
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Jan 27
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Jan 27
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 26
|Kimkali25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC