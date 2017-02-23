February heat wave: record highs beat...

February heat wave: record highs beating lows by more than 100-to-1 ratio

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Mashable

There's just something about a warm February day that reminds you that something just isn't right. It gives you that nagging feeling that maybe global warming is real after all .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11) Feb 21 aprilmassey 32
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) Feb 21 KCresident 51
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Feb 21 Nottheone 333
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Feb 20 Jeremy 7
Swingers (Jul '09) Feb 18 Cool for you 39
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Feb 18 Flowersandsun 136
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC