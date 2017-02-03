Expanding services: JFS moves Missour...

Expanding services: JFS moves Missouri office to larger, easier to access quarters in Brookside

Jewish Family Services has moved its Missouri office to 425 E. 63rd St., just east of Oak Street in Kansas City. JFS occupies the entire 13,000-square-foot space, Executive Director and CEO Don Goldman said.

