Driver crashes into 2 law enforcement vehicles

A man crashed into a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper vehicle and a Lee's Summit police vehicle parked on the shoulder with their emergency lights on. Just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, the vehicles were on the shoulder of I-470 and View High in Kansas City, Missouri working a traffic stop with their emergency signals activated.

