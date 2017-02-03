Driver crashes into 2 law enforcement vehicles
A man crashed into a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper vehicle and a Lee's Summit police vehicle parked on the shoulder with their emergency lights on. Just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, the vehicles were on the shoulder of I-470 and View High in Kansas City, Missouri working a traffic stop with their emergency signals activated.
