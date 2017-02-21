Digitizing Tester newspaper's earliest decades to preserve Pax River history

Kathryn Wilkins, archaeologist/archivist with Louis Berger in Kansas City, Mo., works at a light box photographing old volumes of Tester, the base newspaper, at NAS Patuxent River Jan. 26. Funding received allowed the digitization of 5,000 pages, covering some of the earliest decades. Some form of a weekly newspaper has been published at NAS Patuxent River ever since the installation's commissioning in 1943; and to page through one is to read the air station's history at the moment it was unfolding.

