Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati, KC get 4 extra draft picks
Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Kansas City each will get four compensatory picks in April's NFL draft while Seattle will have two additional selections in the third round. Teams losing more or better free agents than they acquire the previous year are eligible to receive additional picks, based on a formula that factors salary, playing time and postseason honors.
