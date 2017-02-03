Dennis Smith
A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 12 p.m. at the Elm Springs Baptist Church, with interment to follow at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. with military honors. Dennis was born July 7, 1952 to Floyd William Smith and Willie Jean "Hicks" Smith in Kansas City, Missouri.
