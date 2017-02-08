Demolition program to bring future em...

Demolition program to bring future employment

11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Kansas City has a large number of vacant buildings and there's been a number of initiatives to get them rehabilitated. The city is teaming up with the Full Employment Council , Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department, and the National Association of Construction Contractors Cooperation, Inc. for an 'Earn-While You Learn' demolition and deconstruction program.

