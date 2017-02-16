Cupid visits preemies and their parents in the NICU for Valentine's Day
Cupid visited the preemies and their parents at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate Valentine's Day. The parents received special Valentine's cards made from their baby's footprints, along with professional photos taken by volunteers, who at one point were parents of preemies themselves.
