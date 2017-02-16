Construct Inc. brings on new director
A new executive director has been named to run Construct, Inc., a social services and affordable housing agency in South Berkshire. Jane Ralph, a Wisconsin native, was hired as the new executive director in December, according to a press release from the agency's board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benas 50 year reunion (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Willie
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,829
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Concerned
|331
|Do we cross that line?
|Feb 13
|Totally_Confused
|1
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Guyfromkc88
|57
|Compass roofing llc
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|2
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC