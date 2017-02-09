Code Koalas gets state boost for 88-j...

Code Koalas gets state boost for 88-job KC expansion plan

Code Koalas, a Kansas City-based website design and development firm, has been offered a Missouri Works grant worth as much as $405,595 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to support the firm's plan to create 88 new jobs in the next five years.

