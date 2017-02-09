Code Koalas gets state boost for 88-job KC expansion plan
Code Koalas, a Kansas City-based website design and development firm, has been offered a Missouri Works grant worth as much as $405,595 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to support the firm's plan to create 88 new jobs in the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Wed
|KMossCasting
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|juliesmalls
|330
|Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Phart Cookingly
|21
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Mari
|134
|CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13)
|Feb 6
|Phartrick Boobarian
|34
|Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Crime
|61
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC