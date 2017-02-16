Chiefs to expect concussion protocol ...

Chiefs to expect concussion protocol punishment?

"The Chiefs are being investigated now over their handling of Chris Conley. I know Kansas City has a quality medical staff and the head athletic trainer is the current President of the Pro Football Trainers Athletic Society........ Don't be surprised if penalties are assessed for the first time as that is the push of the NFLPA."

