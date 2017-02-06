Brush Creek trash problem a city 'bat...

Brush Creek trash problem a city 'battle'

With every strong rainfall in Kansas City comes a return of a pesky problem trash in the flowing water getting caught in the trees and waterbed along Brush Creek. Louis Cummings with Kansas City's Parks & Recreation Department said crews monitor the creek for trash about three times a week, with a 3-5 member crew cleaning up along the 5-mile stretch daily.

