Bill seeks to end tenure system in Mi...

Bill seeks to end tenure system in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: News Tribune

A Missouri lawmaker who is proposing eliminating tenure for professors at all of the state's two- and four-year public colleges and universities says tenure is an outdated system that is no longer needed to protect teachers from being unjustly fired. Rep. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said eliminating tenure would save public money, give schools more flexibility and bring higher education in line with other industries, The Kansas City Star reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13) 3 hr Phartrick Boobarian 34
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr TAAM 20,811
News Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11) 14 hr Phart Crime 61
News KC man, 24, charged in February rape of 15-year... (Oct '12) 15 hr Phart With Kids 57
mike lampson Sun Sam the butcher 4
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) Sat k4yla 43
J and B roofing and windows:( Sat MADD 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC