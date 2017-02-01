As Firehouse Sees It: A View from the Outfield
Criticism of the work we do is never easy to accept, and it's even more difficult to accept when it's shared or expressed by those outside the fire service. The Kansas City Star recently published a three-part investigative report on firefighter fatalities and preventable mistakes titled "Fatal Echoes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|melvin perez
|20,800
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 29
|Nottheone
|329
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|38
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Jan 27
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Jan 27
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 26
|Kimkali25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC