Amid Trump's shake-up, many wondering 'what's coming next'
In this Jan. 29, 2017 photo provided by Paul Takeuchi, Yatziri Tovar speaks during a rally in New York's Battery Park, protesting President Donald Trump's temporary suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. The 24-year-old college student, who emigrated from Mexico as a toddler, said though she was troubled by the initial days of the Trump administration, she was encouraged to see the activism it has spurred and the people of many backgrounds who have spoken against some of his policies.
