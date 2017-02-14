Airbnb hosts in KC may soon face hundreds of dollars in fees
The City of Kansas City is considering an ordinance that would require "short-term stay" hosts, like those listed on Airbnb, to register with the city and pay fees, The Kansas City Star reports.
