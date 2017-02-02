Agency will consider abatement for historic Northeast multifamily projects
A Kansas City economic development agency on Thursday agreed to consider the 15-year, 100 percent property tax abatement requested by the developers of more than $18 million worth of new multifamily development in the Paseo Gateway district of the city's historic Northeast.
