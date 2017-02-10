AgBiz Council Of Kansas City Announce...

AgBiz Council Of Kansas City Announces Its Annual Awards Luncheon

AGBIZ COUNCIL OF KANSAS CITY ANNOUNCES ITS ANNUAL AWARDS LUNCHEON Feb. 13, 2017 Source: Ag Business Council of Kansas City On March 16 at the Chamber of Commerce Board Room in historic Union Station, the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City will honor three of the region's leading business figures who have been civic champions for agriculture in separate but very key issue areas in our region. "These individuals have had a positive and lasting effect on our community," said Cliff Becker, Chairman of the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City.

