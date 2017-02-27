Affordable Care Act discussed in town...

Affordable Care Act discussed in town hall

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NBC Action News

Kansas City workers and Missouri Jobs With Justice hosted a town hall on Saturday to share stories and discuss concerns about proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Supporters of ACA believe if the law is repealed, hundreds of thousands of Missourians will lose their healthcare and over 47,000 jobs would be destroyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike lampson Feb 24 Shanna C_as in cunta 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11) Feb 21 aprilmassey 32
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) Feb 21 KCresident 51
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Feb 21 Nottheone 333
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Feb 20 Jeremy 7
Swingers (Jul '09) Feb 18 Cool for you 39
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC