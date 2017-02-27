Affordable Care Act discussed in town hall
Kansas City workers and Missouri Jobs With Justice hosted a town hall on Saturday to share stories and discuss concerns about proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Supporters of ACA believe if the law is repealed, hundreds of thousands of Missourians will lose their healthcare and over 47,000 jobs would be destroyed.
