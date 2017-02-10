Abandoned homes in Kansas City to go on sale for $999
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|17 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|57
|Compass roofing llc
|Fri
|Anonymous
|2
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 7
|juliesmalls
|330
|Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Cookingly
|21
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Mari
|134
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC