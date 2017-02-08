A stranger brought a teddy bear for one of the young children.
A mother and her eight children from Somalia just landed in Kansas City thanks to a stay on President Donald Trump's travel ban. As judges decided if the ban will remain or not, local groups are helping the refugees relocate to the metro.
