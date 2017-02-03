A closer look at the UFC's 2017 schedule
When WME-IMG purchased the UFC last year, rumors swirled that they would cut back on the number of events the promotion put on in 2017. However, according to multiple sources, that isn't the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13)
|56 min
|Phartrick Boobarian
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Phart Crime
|61
|KC man, 24, charged in February rape of 15-year... (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Phart With Kids
|57
|mike lampson
|Sun
|Sam the butcher
|4
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Sat
|k4yla
|43
|J and B roofing and windows:(
|Sat
|MADD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC