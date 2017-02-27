4-H students learning art of clowning at Extension program
Marie Shafer demonstrates how to apply clown makeup Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at the second annual Clowning Workshop in the Cole County Extension Center. Students in 4-H learned clowning makeup and skill sets during the workshop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|Feb 24
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Feb 21
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Nottheone
|333
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Jeremy
|7
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|Cool for you
|39
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC