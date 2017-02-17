17th Annual Pet Telethon

Tonight, 41 Action News and 38 the Spot are set to host the 17th Annual Kansas City Pete Telethon to benefit the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. 41 Action News Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak and 38 the Spot's Crystile Lampitt will host the event once again, along with help from 41 Action News's Rihannon Ally and Lindsey Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.