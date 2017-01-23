Woman gets new prosthetic after other...

Woman gets new prosthetic after other was stolen

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

One Kansas City woman just got the surprise of a lifetime. Since September Gaby Carmona has been without her prosthetic arm after it was stolen out of her minivan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 9 hr Anonymous 37
Love Mon Poop 2
Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15) Sun vape78 4
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jan 21 Again 328
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Jan 21 BAMBAM 230
Help me find stuff Jan 20 Anonymous 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC