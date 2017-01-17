Woman dies while detained in lockup at Jackson County Detention Center
Authorities are investigating the case of a 53-year-old woman who died while detained at the Jackson County Detention Center. Officials say Regina Thurman of Kansas City was brought into the detention center on Thursday.
