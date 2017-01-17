Woman dies in Jackson County Detention Center
The Jackson County Detention Center announced that Regina Thurman, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri who was brought in for holding, died while in custody. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office brought Thurman into custody due to an active arrest warrant related to an alleged probation violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Help me find stuff
|Fri
|Anonymous
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Chris
|36
|Was Don Harman being bullied? (Dec '11)
|Wed
|A Realist
|40
|mike lampson
|Jan 18
|Joe
|3
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|Jan 17
|I beat your game
|37
|Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wi...
|Jan 17
|Compromised at th...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC