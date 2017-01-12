Why you can expect speedier FDC servicing in 2017
Hard on the heels of news of the consolidation of United States first-day cover servicing at the U.S. Postal Service's Cancellation Services division in Kansas City, Mo., comes a change in the address format that collectors should use when submitting their own covers. It is practically the same as one of the addresses used by dealers in the past; the former post office box address has been put out to pasture, at least for FDC servicing.
