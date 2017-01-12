Why you can expect speedier FDC servi...

Why you can expect speedier FDC servicing in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Linn's Stamp News

Hard on the heels of news of the consolidation of United States first-day cover servicing at the U.S. Postal Service's Cancellation Services division in Kansas City, Mo., comes a change in the address format that collectors should use when submitting their own covers. It is practically the same as one of the addresses used by dealers in the past; the former post office box address has been put out to pasture, at least for FDC servicing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 2 hr Llcpsc8 327
News KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08) 5 hr Natalia 2
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Sun Tinaann 55
KC lat Sat KC in latrobe 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Fri Lol 133
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Jan 12 Nastyho 5
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) Jan 11 True 126
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC