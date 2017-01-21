What would Harry Truman say about Trump?
What would Harry Truman say about Trump? Truman impersonator Ray Starzmann has performed from Vermont to California. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kc8jr2 In a recent interview, the late Harry S. Truman -- the winner in the 1948 presidential election upset -- took a dim view of Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|Again
|328
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Fri
|Anonymous
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 19
|Chris
|36
|Was Don Harman being bullied? (Dec '11)
|Jan 18
|A Realist
|40
|mike lampson
|Jan 18
|Joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC