Westport shows Chiefs pride ahead of playoffs
The Westport Historical Society decorated the iconic Conestoga wagon with red lights and flags to celebrate the Chiefs going to the playoffs. "Westport is the beginning of Kansas City, not many people know that, but Westport was here first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|Tue
|Beth
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Oxy
|Jan 2
|Catiecat123
|2
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|26
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 28
|Hahaha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC