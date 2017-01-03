Ward Pkwy water main break causing crashes
Water has been leaking out of a fire hydrant at 77th and Ward Parkway for two weeks, according to people living along the busy roadway, and it's starting to cause multiple car accidents. "Even if there is no ice anywhere else in Kansas City, there is ice on Ward Parkway," said Christienne Gillespie who lives along Ward Parkway.
