Volunteers helping Melcher Elementary succeed
Melcher Elementary School scored in the bottom 10 percent of Missouri public schools on state testing. But the principal, Dr. Patricia Hayes, is getting help from neighbors and community organizations to reverse their low-ranking into one of the top schools in the state.
