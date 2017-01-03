TV show will return for more of Kansas City
Kansas City's efforts to become the Midwest's film production hub is beginning to see some dividends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|2 hr
|Beth
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Oxy
|22 hr
|Catiecat123
|2
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|26
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 28
|Hahaha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC