Trump adviser hired people to attack ...

Trump adviser hired people to attack African-Americans: suits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

An incoming White House adviser to Donald Trump runs a real-estate company that has allegedly hired white men to intimidate and physically attack African-Americans, according to multiple lawsuits. Trump on Tuesday tapped Reed Cordish as assistant to the President for Intergovernmental and Technology Initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike lampson 5 hr Joe 3
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) 21 hr I beat your game 37
News Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wi... 23 hr Compromised at th... 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Mon Llcpsc8 327
News KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08) Mon Natalia 2
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Jan 15 Tinaann 55
KC lat Jan 14 KC in latrobe 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC