Three straight scorchers are not a trend
In this July 21, 2016, photo, the sun sets beyond visitors to Liberty Memorial as the temperature hovers around 100 degrees in Kansas City, Mo. For the third straight year, Earth set a record for the hottest year, NOAA and NASA announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|37
|Love
|Jan 23
|Poop
|2
|Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15)
|Jan 22
|vape78
|4
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|Again
|328
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC