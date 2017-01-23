The Acting Co's X/Julius Caesar Rep Headed to Spencer Theatre This February

UMKC Theatre and The Acting Company is pleased to present a new artistic and educational collaboration as part of its 2016-17 season and 44th national tour featuring two new gripping dramas in repertory -- the world premiere of Marcus Gardley 's X: Or, Betty Shabazz vs. The Nation and William Shakespeare 's Julius Caesar. Both will be staged in an exciting artistic and educational collaboration with University of Missouri-Kansas City, as well as the University of Kansas, University of Central Missouri, University of Missouri-Columbia and area high schools and community partners.

