The Acting Co's X/Julius Caesar Rep Headed to Spencer Theatre This February
UMKC Theatre and The Acting Company is pleased to present a new artistic and educational collaboration as part of its 2016-17 season and 44th national tour featuring two new gripping dramas in repertory -- the world premiere of Marcus Gardley 's X: Or, Betty Shabazz vs. The Nation and William Shakespeare 's Julius Caesar. Both will be staged in an exciting artistic and educational collaboration with University of Missouri-Kansas City, as well as the University of Kansas, University of Central Missouri, University of Missouri-Columbia and area high schools and community partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|37
|Love
|Mon
|Poop
|2
|Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15)
|Sun
|vape78
|4
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|Again
|328
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC