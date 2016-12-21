Tesla is no longer selling cars in Mi...

Tesla is no longer selling cars in Missouri

18 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

When the clock struck midnight on Sunday, it not only marked the end of 2016 -- it also signaled the end of Tesla sales in Missouri. The zero-emissions auto maker's license to sell cars at its Kansas City and St. Louis showrooms expired Saturday.

