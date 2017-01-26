Suspect says 'God told me to do it' after fatal crash

A Missouri tractor-trailer driver accused of crashing into a pickup truck and killing two people told investigators that "God told me to do it," according to court documents. Adam Housley, 33, of Mountain Grove, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder in the crash a day earlier that killed Tisha Briggs, 48, and Leo Walker, 47. According to the probable cause statement, a witness told investigators that Housley was looking at his cellphone and didn't hit the brakes before crashing into the back of the victims' pickup truck as it sat at a red light on U.S. 60 in the southwest Missouri town of Seymour.

