Smithton superintendent leaving for Willard Schools -
It was announced Monday that Smithton Schools Superintendent Matt Teeter will be leaving the district at the end of the school year. According to a news release, Teeter has been selected as the new Willard Schools superintendent beginning with the 2017-18 school year, replacing long-time Superintendent Dr. Kent Medlin, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 14 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|10 min
|Anonymous
|37
|Love
|Mon
|Poop
|2
|Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15)
|Sun
|vape78
|4
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|Again
|328
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC