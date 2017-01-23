Smithton superintendent leaving for Willard Schools

It was announced Monday that Smithton Schools Superintendent Matt Teeter will be leaving the district at the end of the school year. According to a news release, Teeter has been selected as the new Willard Schools superintendent beginning with the 2017-18 school year, replacing long-time Superintendent Dr. Kent Medlin, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 14 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.